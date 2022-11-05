California Tenants Rise Up, Demand Rent Caps From City Halls

(AP) — Low-income tenants in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Antioch got legislation passed that will cap rent increases at 3% a year. But the city council vote was 3-2 and the win is tenuous in the majority Black and Latino town. Two city council members who voted for rent stabilization are up for re-election Tuesday and if even one loses, the law could be repealed. California lawmakers approved landmark statewide renter protections in 2019 but with high inflation, tenants across the state are taking to ballot boxes and city councils to demand even more safeguards. They want to crack down on shoddy living conditions and unresponsive corporate landlords.