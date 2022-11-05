NATIONAL

California Tenants Rise Up, Demand Rent Caps From City Halls

Kim Carlson, from left, and her two grandsons Thomas Heidt, 12, and Treveyon Carlson, 9, pose for a photograph outside her apartment at the Delta Pines complex, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Antioch, Calif. Despite a landmark renter protection law approved by California legislators in 2019, tenants across the country’s most populous state are taking to ballot boxes and city councils to demand even more safeguards. They want to crack down on tenant harassment, shoddy living conditions and unresponsive landlords that are usually faceless corporations. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

(AP) — Low-income tenants in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Antioch got legislation passed that will cap rent increases at 3% a year. But the city council vote was 3-2 and the win is tenuous in the majority Black and Latino town. Two city council members who voted for rent stabilization are up for re-election Tuesday and if even one loses, the law could be repealed. California lawmakers approved landmark statewide renter protections in 2019 but with high inflation, tenants across the state are taking to ballot boxes and city councils to demand even more safeguards. They want to crack down on shoddy living conditions and unresponsive corporate landlords.

 

