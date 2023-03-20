California To Seek Beds For Mental Health, Drug Treatment

California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his plans to build 1,200 small homes across the state to reduce homelessness, during the first of a four-day tour of the state in Sacramento Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his plans to build 1,200 small homes across the state to reduce homelessness, during the first of a four-day tour of the state in Sacramento Calif., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

(AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest plan for the state’s homelessness crisis asks voters to fund a major expansion of housing and treatment for residents suffering from mental illness and addiction. Newsom announced Sunday that he will ask allies in the Democratic-controlled Legislature for a measure on the 2024 ballot to authorize funding to build residential facilities where over 10,000 people a year could live and be treated. The plan is the latest by the governor who took office in 2019 vowing to own the issue of homelessness in a state where an estimated 171,000 were unhoused last year.