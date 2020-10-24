NATIONAL

California Utility May Cut Power To 1 Million People

FILE - In this April 16, 2020, file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric sign is displayed on the exterior of a PG&E building in San Francisco. Pacific Gas & Electric will cut power to over 1 million people on Sunday to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires as extreme fire weather returns to the region, the utility announced Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

(AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric says it may cut power to some 1 million people this weekend in central and Northern California, which could see the most dangerous fire weather of the season. PG&E says it could begin safety shutoffs Sunday morning as gusts and low humidity ramp up the risk of downing power lines and sparking massive fires in tinder-dry brush. The shutoffs in 38 counties could last into Tuesday. PG&E equipment has been blamed for sparking some of the most devastating fires in recent years, including a 2018 blaze in Butte County that killed 85 people. This year, wildfires already have destroyed some 9,200 buildings and killed 31 people.

 

