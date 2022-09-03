California Wildfire Destroys 100 Homes, Other Buildings

The sun rises over Mt. Shasta and homes destroyed by the Mill Fire on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Weed, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

(AP) — About 100 homes and other structures have been destroyed in a Northern California wildfire that put thousands under evacuation orders. At a briefing Saturday, fire officials said improved weather conditions helped slow the Mill Fire, which is burning 250 miles north of San Francisco.

The fire began Friday afternoon near the city of Weed and swept into a neighborhood. At least two people were injured. It’s one of three major fires that forced large-scale evacuations in recent days as California swelters under a heat wave that’s expected to last through Labor Day.

California is in a deep drought as it heads into what traditionally is the worst of the fire season.