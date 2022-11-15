California Wins Leave GOP Poised To Seize US House Control

FILE - Michelle Steel, Republican candidate for California's 48th Congressional District, speaks during the California GOP fall convention in Indian Wells, Calif., Sept. 7, 2019. The fight for the 47th District seat has evolved into a hostile confrontation between Steel, a South Korean immigrant looking for a second term in Congress, and Democrat Jay Chen, a Navy reservist and the son of immigrants from Taiwan. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

(AP) — Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California have triumphed over Democratic challengers, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber. Meanwhile, a string of congressional races in the state remain in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Michelle Steel defeated Democrat Jay Chen in a district that was specifically drawn to give Asian Americans a stronger voice on Capitol Hill. East of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Ken Calvert notched a win over Democrat Will Rollins. It takes 218 seats to control the House. Republicans have locked down 217 seats so far, with Democrats claiming 205.