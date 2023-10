Israelis take cover from incoming rocket fire from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

A California woman who was attending a music festival near Gaza says she hid under bodies to avoid being seen.

Lee Sasi said in an interview with NewsNation that she hid with her uncle and a friend, both of whom died in the Palestinian militant group Hamas’s attack. Her cousin, who is pregnant, is missing and is thought to be kidnapped.

Sasi told NewsNation that militants laughed as they shot the concertgoers. She also said she lost hearing in one of her ears from gunshot and rockets.