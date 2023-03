Activists are demanding an investigation after yet another soldier was found dead at a Texas army base. Private Ana Basaldua-Ruiz claimed she had been sexually harassed by a superior at Fort Hood, which is bringing back memories of the Vanessa Guillen murder.

The Latino rights group LULAC is demanding a private investigation. After the murder of Guillen in 2020, the entire chain of command at Fort Hood was fired. The Army promised sweeping changes to protect the enlisted.