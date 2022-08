File: In this photo from surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District via the Austin American-Statesman, authorities stage in a hallway as they respond to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Parents in the Texas town of Uvalde are demanding big changes to prevent another school shooting. At a City Council meeting, some were furious the police who were there that day haven’t been fired.

A total of 19 students and two teachers were murdered in the massacre. It took cops more than one hour to charge into the classroom and confront the gunman. Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin says they’re bringing in top-of-the-line trainers to retrain officers.