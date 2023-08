It’s going to be a tight weekend for the Texas power grid. Both Friday and Saturday, the amount of power being produced is almost the same as demand.

Tom Overbye at the Smart Grid Center says the state needs green energy from solar and wind to give the grid a bump and keep up with demand. Solar ends when the sun goes down and the wind has not been blowing.

The Electric Reliability has already put out calls for conservation. That will likely be extended through the weekend.