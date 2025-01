A wanted fugitive has been busted in North Texas. Pierson Anthony escaped from a prison in Alabama and disappeared. His bid for freedom ended this week when he decided to stop at a popular gas station chain called Buc-ee’s. His get-a-way car was spotted by the Melissa Police Department, which uses license plate reading technology. They pulled him over and arrested him.

The police chief says in a statement that Anthony will be deported back to Alabama, where he’ll face new criminal charges.