Cameron County Adopts Space-X Support Resolution

File photo: In this image from video made available by SpaceX, a Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (SpaceX via AP)

Amid some backlash against the ever-expanding SpaceX base on Boca Chica Beach, Cameron County Commissioners have put their support for the company’s operations on the record.

Commissioners Tuesday adopted a resolution in support of the SpaceX Starship program. The vote was taken as a growing number of people express concern about the rocket testing and launch program which has led to several explosions – the most recent a week-and-a-half ago – which shook the surrounding region, and an earlier explosion that spread rocket debris across sensitive environmental lands. But the resolution in support of SpaceX points to the economic benefits it’s provided in terms of jobs, spinoff businesses, and to local education.

In other action, county commissioners also agreed to abandon parts of four streets within the SpaceX facility, turning them over to the company’s control and making it responsible for their maintenance.