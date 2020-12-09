Cameron County Anxiously Awaiting Initial Doses Of Coronavirus Vaccine

Like their counterparts in Hidalgo County, health officials in Cameron County say they’re prepared to receive what will be the first allotment of the first coronavirus vaccine. The shipment is expected to arrive early next week, and as Cameron County Public Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo tells 710 KURV:

Under the guidelines set by a state panel, doctors, nurses, and health care workers on the front lines of treating COVID-19 patients are to get the initial vaccinations. Hidalgo County is to receive 11,700 doses of the vaccine that will be distributed to 5 medical systems. Both counties say they’re equipped with the ultra-cold facilities necessary for storing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.