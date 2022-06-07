Cameron County Commission Joins In Call For Emergency Special Session

Cameron County has joined with the Democratic Caucus in the Texas Senate in calling on Governor Greg Abbott to call an emergency special session to pass measures that could reduce mass killings.

County commissioners Tuesday voted to sign on to a letter the caucus has sent to the governor urging a special session on gun safety. Precinct 3 Commissioner David Garza put the issue on the agenda, saying he’s a gun owner who supports the 2nd Amendment but also supports implementing changes that could prevent mass shootings.

The Democratic Caucus letter points out that more mass shootings have happened in Texas in the past 10 years than anywhere else.