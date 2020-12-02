Cameron County Coronavirus Restrictions Extended Through Early 2021

Cameron County is extending, once again, its coronavirus-related emergency management order aimed at keeping a lid on cases of COVID-19. County Judge Eddie Trevino Wednesday amended the order to to keep it in place through the Christmas and New Year holiday.

The order keeps in line with Governor Greg Abbott’s order from October allowing the partial reopening of drinking establishments. And it keeps several other restrictions in place, including the requirement that bars close at 11 p.m., the mandate to wear a face covering, and a prohibition against gatherings of more than 10 people. The extended order, however, does not contain an overnight curfew which Trevino lifted in mid-November.

Trevino adds further restrictions could be ordered if there is a significant increase in coronavirus infections. Cameron County has not seen a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases since bars were allowed to partially reopen, although at least one COVID-19 death continues to be recorded every day.