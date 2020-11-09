Cameron County Coronavirus Restrictions Extended

The coronavirus-related order that Cameron County amended last month to allow bars and nightclubs to open to 50 percent occupancy is being extended.

County Judge Eddie Trevino Monday signed a new amended public health order that keeps it in effect through December 2nd. The county order is in line with Governor Greg Abbott’s order from October allowing the partial reopening of drinking establishments. But it also keeps several restrictions in place, including the requirement that bars close at 11 p.m. Others are a face covering mandate, an overnight curfew, and prohibitions on large gatherings.

Trevino emphasizes that the terms of the order are dependent on the spread of the coronavirus. Since bars were allowed to partially reopen, Cameron County has not seen a dramatic rise in new coronavirus cases, although there continues to be at least one COVID-19 death a day.