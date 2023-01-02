Cameron County Court Bailiff Arrested In New Year’s Gun Incident

A Cameron County state district court bailiff is under arrest on charges related to a New Year’s Eve gun incident and driving drunk.

Sheriff’s officials say the investigation started when a video was posted on Facebook showing Armando Lozano firing a handgun in a residential area. Lopez was later found asleep in his car near Kings Highway and Boca Chica Boulevard, and was arrested by Brownsville police on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

After learning of Lopez’ DWI arrest, sheriff’s officials obtained a separate warrant charging Lopez with deadly conduct. The 30-year-old Lopez is listed as the bailiff in the 445th state district court.