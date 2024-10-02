Cameron County Deputy Constable Laid To Rest

The Cameron County Deputy Constable killed in a fatal crash earlier this week has been laid to rest in Brownsville. Ruben Garcia was escorted by a large contingent of police from Harlingen to Brownsville Wednesday afternoon.

Garcia was in his patrol unit parked on State Highway 48 Monday evening when the unit was hit by a pickup truck. Garcia was taken to a Brownsville hospital where he died. The driver of the pickup tells police he was distracted, looking for his phone. He’s facing charges of Intoxication Manslaughter Causing Death to a Police Officer.