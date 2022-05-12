Cameron County Elections Office Reports Online Security Breach

The Cameron County Elections Department is acknowledging a security breach in which someone gained access to files containing the personal identifying information of staff members and poll workers.

Elections Administrator Remi Garza says the person was able to access files in the online storage system of Easy Vote, a company that provides poll worker management software. An initial investigation by the company found that the files contain the names, social security numbers, and driver’s license numbers of all department staff and poll workers – and that the information was put on the internet.

A letter from Easy Vote to the elections office says the breach occurred between January 29th and January 31st, and that it is supporting law enforcement agencies in their investigations. Easy Vote has also sent letters to everyone affected, and Garza is urging that everyone follow the company’s recommendations for protecting their personal information.

