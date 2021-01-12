Cameron County Elections Office Website Wins ‘Outstanding” Rating

Cameron County’s elections chief is celebrating the naming of his department’s webpage as one of the outstanding election websites in Texas.

The rating comes from the Texas chapter of the League of Women Voters, which reviews how prepared Texas counties are to serve their voters. The League noted the Cameron County Elections Office website had implemented new state requirements aimed at improving accessibility for voters, and praised it for the manner in which it provides election information.

County elections administrator Remi Garza gave credit to the I-T staff for making the website easy to understand and navigate.