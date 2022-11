A Cameron County detention officer is under arrest and out of a job for allegedly sexually abusing a jail inmate.

Jail Staff Sergeant Jose Alberto Rivas is facing charges of improper sexual activity, violating the civil rights of a person in custody, and official oppression.

Cameron County sheriff’s officials say the 34-year-old Rivas was arrested, and then fired, after an extensive investigation that started with a tip from an inmate about Rivas’ behavior.