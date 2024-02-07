Cameron County Judge Hopeful That Laguna Madre Acreage Targeted In Proposed Land Swap Can Be Preserved

File photo: In this image from video made available by SpaceX, a Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (SpaceX via AP)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Cameron County may not get to own the land, but the county’s top administrator says he believes the county will get to use it the way it was planning to.

County Judge Eddie Trevino is referring to two parcels of land straddling Highway 100 that are part of a proposed land swap between SpaceX and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The county had been preparing to purchase the 477 acres and officials say they were blindsided when the proposed land exchange became public.

The state wildlife commission is expected to approve the proposal next month and Trevino tells 710 KURV he’s hopeful the county can be part of the discussion about the future of property and that the result is beneficial for all concerned. That would mean, in part, the state and county agreeing to preserve the acreage for an expanded educational and recreational component of the South Texas Ecotourism Center.

The other part of the land swap would allow SpaceX to expand its rocket testing and launch facility onto 43 acres of Boca Chica Park.