Cameron County Judge Releases SpaceX Economic Impact Report

SpaceX is having a positive economic impact on Cameron County. Judge Eddie Trevino, Junior released a report yesterday detailing the impact the Boca Chica Beach Starbase has had on the county.

The report says the Starbase has created full-time employment for about 34-hundred people while also being indirectly responsible for another 21-thousand jobs.

SpaceX is also credited with spending over 90-million dollars on goods and services in the Rio Grande Valley. The company is expected to generate over 99-million dollars in tourism for the area by the end of next year.