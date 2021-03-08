Cameron County Judge Urges Residents To Stick With Coronavirus Restrictions

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino says Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement last week that he is reopening Texas 100 percent was ill-timed.

Trevino says with consistently large numbers of new coronavirus cases, and daily deaths still in the double digits across the Valley, we’re not at the point that we can relax, especially now that it’s Spring Break time. At a news conference Monday, Trevino pleaded with residents to not stop doing what works – wearing a face covering, keeping distanced from other people, staying out of crowds, and keeping your hands clean.

Trevino spoke to reporters two days before the statewide mandates aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus are lifted.