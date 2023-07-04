Cameron County Malaria Case Appears To Be Isolated

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A week-and-a-half after a rare case of malaria was confirmed in the Rio Grande Valley, county health officials have so far not found a second case. They also say no mosquitoes that have been trapped and tested since June 23rd were found to be carrying malaria.

June 23rd was when state health officials confirmed the first case of malaria in the Valley in nearly 30 years. The patient was a Texas resident who contracted the potentially fatal disease after being bitten by a mosquito in Cameron County.