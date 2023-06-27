LOCALTRENDING

Cameron County Mom Arrested For Leaving ‘Malnourished’ Child Alone

Crystal Viera-Photo courtesy Cameron County Sheriff's Department

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A child described as malnourished who was seen taking food from a neighbor’s refrigerator has led to the arrest of the child’s mother.

Residents of the home in the Cameron County community of Lozano caught the 8-year-old digging into their refrigerator. They took the child back to his home, learned that his mother was not there, and called authorities. When the mother, 28-year-old Crystal Viera, did arrive back home, she was arrested on felony charges of abandoning and endangering a child.

Child Protective Services also responded, saw that the child had been physically neglected, and removed the child from Viera’s home.

