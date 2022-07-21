Cameron County Officials Asks Residents To Conserve Water

Cameron County officials are asking residents to conserve water to help them deal with low reservoir levels.

The Laguna Madre Water District issued Stage Three water restrictions for its customers earlier this week. They say low water levels at the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs have made the restrictions necessary.

Lawn watering and non-essential water use will be limited to certain days and hours until the restrictions are lifted. Customers in Laguna Heights, Laguna Vista, Port Isabel and South Padre Island are affected by the restrictions.