Cameron County Recognizes June As Pride Month Despite Opposition

Cameron County is recognizing June as LGBTQ Pride Month despite opposition from a local religious group and at least one state representative.

Commissioners approved a Pride Month resolution as part of their consent agenda on Tuesday. The move was opposed by a Harlingen church group and by District 37 State Representative Janie Lopez. Lopez sent a letter to commissioners voicing her opposition to “the promotion and explicit displays of the LGBTQ-plus community.”

A two-day Pride celebration will be held at the Cameron County Amphitheater and Event Center in late June.