Cameron County Reinstates COVID-19 Emergency Management Order

(Brownsville, TX) — Cameron County is putting a COVID-19 curfew back into place due to a rise in new cases and hospitalizations. County Judge Eddie Trevino, Junior, issued his tenth amendment emergency management order yesterday. The order states that no one should be outside their home between midnight and 5 a.m. unless seeking emergency help or traveling for essential work. Anyone under 17 must remain off the streets from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. The order goes into effect at 12:01 p.m. today and will remain in place through January 15th.