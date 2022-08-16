Cameron County Reports First Case Of Monkeypox In The Valley

A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in the Rio Grande Valley. Cameron County Public Health says an individual was tested for monkeypox at a local clinic last Thursday, and the test came back positive Tuesday.

Officials did not release any information about the patient, except to say the person had developed lesions prior to being tested and had not recently traveled outside of the Valley.

Cameron County Public Health has implemented its action response plan which works to track down and inform other people who may have been exposed. Health officials are also urging people to double down on their hand washing and sanitizing, to disinfect work spaces, and to continue social distancing.