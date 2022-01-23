Cameron County Residents Asked To Report At-Home COVID Test Results

Cameron County health officials are asking residents who take an at-home COVID-19 test to self-report their results. The request comes as the U.S. government last Wednesday began offering free at-home COVID test kits online.

Cameron County residents who take an at-home test are being asked to report their results, either positive or negative, to the county’s public health website. County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo says the reports will be included in the county’s daily COVID report and will provide a more accurate count of how widespread the coronavirus is.

The public can now register for the free at-home COVID testing kits which will be shipped through the U.S. Postal Service. One kit contains four rapid antigen tests.