Cameron County Says It Was “left in the dark” About Proposed Space-X, State Land Swap

File photo: In this image from video made available by SpaceX, a Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (SpaceX via AP)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Cameron County officials are revealing that the county was intending to purchase nearly 500 acres of land between Laguna Vista and Laguna Heights before they were “blindsided” – in their words – by a proposed land swap involving SpaceX and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Precinct 3 Commissioner David Garza says the county’s plan was to use the largest parcel of the two properties to extend the educational portion of the South Texas Ecotourism Center, and the smaller acreage for trails as well as parking.

Garza says the county has been working with several entities to acquire the two parcels, and he tells the Brownsville Herald he’s disappointed that SpaceX didn’t communicate with the county about its land exchange proposal.

The swap with the state would have SpaceX getting 43 acres of Boca Chica Park to expand its rocket testing and launch facility. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission is to consider the proposal during its meeting in March. Garza says the county will fight to be able to have its say about the future of those properties.