Cameron County Schedules Two Mass Vaccination Clinics This Week

Cameron County is hosting two additional mass coronavirus vaccination clinics this week. At both clinics, the vaccines are being reserved for people 65 and older, and for people 18 and older who have a specific chronic health condition that puts them at higher risk of becoming critically ill if they contract COVID-19. Both clinics will be set up at the Los Fresnos Fire Department – one on Thursday and one on Friday.

For Thursday’s clinic, a limited number of vouchers to ensure you get your shot can be picked up Wednesday at any of the four county precinct warehouses starting at 8 a.m. For Friday’s clinic, the vaccines will be administered on a first come-first served basis. Both vaccination clinics will open at 6 a.m.