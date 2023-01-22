Cameron County Sheriff’s HQ Dedicated To Omar Lucio

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department’s administration building now bears the name of the late longtime sheriff Omar Lucio. A ceremony to dedicate the Sheriff Omar Lucio Administration Building in Olmito was held Friday.

Current Sheriff Eric Garza, District Attorney Luis Saenz, Judge Eddie Trevino, and dozens of officials and officers from several law enforcement agencies gathered to pay tribute to Sheriff Lucio.

The San Benito native had a 60-year law enforcement career – 20 of them as sheriff of Cameron County. Lucio died a little more than a year ago at age 88.