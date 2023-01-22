LOCALTRENDING

Cameron County Sheriff’s HQ Dedicated To Omar Lucio

jsalinasBy 18 views
0

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department’s administration building now bears the name of the late longtime sheriff Omar Lucio. A ceremony to dedicate the Sheriff Omar Lucio Administration Building in Olmito was held Friday.

Current Sheriff Eric Garza, District Attorney Luis Saenz, Judge Eddie Trevino, and dozens of officials and officers from several law enforcement agencies gathered to pay tribute to Sheriff Lucio.

The San Benito native had a 60-year law enforcement career – 20 of them as sheriff of Cameron County. Lucio died a little more than a year ago at age 88.

McAllen Post Office Could Be Named For Fallen Border Patrol Agent

Previous article

Man Jailed After Arraignment In Drunk Driving Wreck That Killed Mission Mother

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL