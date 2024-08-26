Cameron County Sheriff’s Investigators Reopen 1980 Murder Case

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

New DNA testing technology is prompting the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office to reopen a more than 40-year-old murder investigation.

It was on December 29th 1980 when deputies were called to a home on the 600 block of North Iowa Avenue in Brownsville where they found the body of 47-year-old Alfonso Cavazos in his bedroom. He’d been beaten to death with a blunt object and information obtained at the time indicated a woman had been there.

Investigators interviewed several people but were never able to develop enough probable cause to make an arrest. Now investigators plan to re-test their evidence using modern DNA testing techniques in hopes of identifying the suspected killer.

If you have any information to lend to the investigation, you’re urged to call the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at 554-6700 or the Crime Stoppers tip line 350-5551 where you can remain anonymous.