Cameron County To Have Countywide Voting In Place For 2024 Presidential Election

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

After years of talking about it, Cameron County is making the move to countywide voting. That’s the model that allows voters to cast their ballot at any precinct polling place they choose, not only during the early voting period, but also on Election Day.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remy Garza tells 710 KURV that county commissioners have begun acquiring the equipment needed to make the switch and that they’re finalizing the steps needed to be in compliance with state rules and regulations.

Garza says they’re working toward getting countywide voting in place for the November 2024 elections. Hidalgo County implemented countywide voting in 2018.