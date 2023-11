Cameron County will help rebuild six homes that had to be torn down after a tornado tore through the area earlier this year.

County commissioners agreed Tuesday to spend 171-thousand dollars for construction materials to rebuild the homes in Laguna Heights.

The material will be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funding and labor to rebuild the homes will come from the Mennonites Volunteer Construction Teams. One person died when the EF-1 tornado touched down in that area in May.