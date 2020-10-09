Cameron County To Not Allow Traditional Halloween Activities

It will not be a traditional Halloween in Cameron County either. Days after Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez banned door-to-door trick-or-treating, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino also says the county is not authorizing any Halloween activities.

Trevino says although things have improved from this summer, the coronavirus remains very active and spreads easily among crowds. Trevino also cited the CDC guidelines which has categorized Halloween activities as high-risk.

Trevino urges residents to read the guidelines at CDC-dot-gov to learn ways to have a safe Halloween night.