Cameron County To Pay Tribute To Brownsville Native Kris Kristofferson

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Cameron County is making plans to pay tribute to award-winning singer-songwriter and actor, and Brownsville native, Kris Kristofferon.

Cameron County commissioners are drafting a resolution honoring Kristofferson’s legacy that they will read during their regular meeting next Tuesday. Commissioners are also expected to make mention of the proposed riverfront development called “via Americas”.

The long-planned retail and entertainment development would include stores and restaurants, along with a park – on which would be a building named after Kristofferson, housing memorabilia from Kristofferson’s decades-long career in music and movies. Kristofferson’s family has already given its blessing to the project, saying Kris was honored that his hometown wanted to create a space that paid homage to his career