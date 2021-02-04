Cameron County To Sponsor First 2nd-Dose Vaccination Clinic Friday

The first large-scale clinic to provide the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Cameron County will be held Friday. If you were among those who got your first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Casa del Sol community center in Harlingen last month, it’s time to return to get your second shot.

The vaccination clinic will open at 6 a.m. Friday. You’re being asked to remain in your vehicle, and to bring the vaccination card you received when you were administered your first shot on January 8th.

The clinic at Casa del Sol is a partnership among Cameron County Public Health, the city of Harlingen, and the Harlingen school district.