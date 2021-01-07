Cameron County To Sponsor Its First Mass Vaccination Clinic Friday

The first large-scale coronavirus vaccination clinic to be held in Cameron County will open Friday.

Cameron County health officials have prepared the Casa del Sol community center in Harlingen for administering doses of the Moderna vaccine. 1,000 doses will be available on a first come-first served basis.

The clinic, located at 211 East Madison Avenue, will open at 7 a.m. As with the two mass vaccination clinics that have been held in Hidalgo County this week, the shots are reserved for the initial priority groups including frontline healthcare staff, people 65 and older, and people 18 and older with serious underlying health conditions.