Cameron County’s Pete Supulveda Tapped To Chair The Border Trade Alliance

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Cameron County transportation and trade expert has been tapped to head the trinational Border Trade Alliance. Pete Sepulveda has been named the new chairman of the influential nonprofit group made up of trade and commerce representatives from the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

In making its announcement, the BTA cited Sepulveda’s experience in and knowledge of cross-border trade and commerce issues.

The BTA added that with its new leadership, the group remains well-positioned to participate in the upcoming debate over high tariffs proposed by the incoming Trump administration, as well in an expected review of the U.S., Mexico, Canada trade agreement formerly known as NAFTA.