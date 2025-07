The flash flooding that hit the Texas Hill Country has proven to be too much for many of the summer camps that straddle the Guadalupe river.

Kimber Malcolm, who runs Heart O’ The Hills in Hunt, told the Kerr County Commissioners this week that they could not re-open if they tried. But other camps are more lucky.

A handful have re-opened. One is called Camp CAMP. It serves children and adults with disabilities. Another that has re-opened is Camp Honey Creek for Girls.