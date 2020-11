Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Americans hoping to visit their northern neighbors might not be able to this year. Canada just extended its border closure to December 21st. The prime minister tweeted the update Friday, hours before the restrictions were set to expire.

The country’s border has been closed since March 18th because of the coronavirus pandemic and renewed every month since.