Canada Formally Designates Proud Boys A Terrorist Group

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2020, file photo, a protester carries a Proud Boys banner, a right-wing group, while other members start to unfurl a large U.S. flag in front of the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore. The Canadian government designated the Proud Boys group as a terrorist entity on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, noting they played a pivotal role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

The Proud Boys are now considered a terrorist group in Canada. The Canadian government is believed to be the first nation to make the formal designation under its criminal law.

Now police can treat any crimes committed by the far-right organization as terrorist activity. While the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol played a role in this decision, officials say it was already being considered before the events of January 6th.