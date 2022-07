A police officer standing near a windshield and passenger window of an RCMP vehicle with bullet holes at the scene of a shooting in Langley, British Columbia, Monday, July 25, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

(AP) — Canadian police have reported multiple shootings of homeless people in a Vancouver suburb and said a suspect is in custody.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said most of the shootings were in downtown Langley. There was one report of a shooting in neighboring Langley Township.

Police Sgt. Rebecca Parslow said she had no immediate details on the victims’ conditions. Mounties issued a cellphone alert about 6:30 a.m., telling people to avoid the area.