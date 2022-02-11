Canadian Judge Orders An End To Blockade At Border Bridge

Protesters load goods into a truck part of a convoy of vehicles in Lyon, central France, Friday, Feb.11, 2022. Authorities in France and Belgium have banned road blockades threatened by groups organizing online against COVID-19 restrictions. The events are in part inspired by protesters in Canada. Citing "risks of trouble to public order," the Paris police department banned protests aimed at "blocking the capital" from Friday through Monday. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

(AP) — A Canadian judge has ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S-Canadian border to end the 5-day-old blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries and forced the auto industry on both sides to roll back production.

It is not immediately clear when or if law enforcement officers will be sent in to remove the demonstrators, who parked their pickups and other vehicles in a protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions and an outpouring of fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government.