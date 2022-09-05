WORLD

Canadian Police: 1 Suspect In Stabbings Has Been Found Dead

jsalinas
FILE - This combination of images shown during a press conference at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police "F" Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, shows Damien Sanderson, left, and his brother Myles Sanderson. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police via AP, File)

(AP) — Canadian police say one of the suspects in the killing of 10 people in a series of stabbings has been found dead, and his injuries are not self inflicted.

Police say his brother, also a suspect, may be injured and remains on the run. Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said Damien Sanderson, 31, has been found dead and the they believe Myles Sanderson, 30, is in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Authorities have said some of the victims were targeted and others appeared to have been chosen at random on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the town of Weldon in Saskatchewan province. They have given no motive for the crimes.

 

