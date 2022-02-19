Canadian Police Clear Parliament Street To End Siege

Police hang off a truck as authorities work to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, towing away trucks, arresting dozens of protesters and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament buildings. (Cole Burston /The Canadian Press via AP)

(AP) — Hundreds of police in riot gear have swept through the streets of Canada’s besieged capital in the largest police operation in the country’s history, arresting or driving out protesters, towing away their trucks and finally retaking control of the streets in front of Parliament.

With protesters in clear retreat, the end of the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions and the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to be in sight.

Police had been brought in from across the country to help in the clearance operation, officials said. Some 170 people were arrested Friday and Saturday and multiple investigations had been launched because of weapons seizures.