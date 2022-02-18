Canadian Police Have Arrested 70 Protesters In Ottawa

Police officers assist a tow operator to remove a truck from a blockade on Nicholas St. in Ottawa, on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Police began arresting protesters Friday in a bid to break the three-week, traffic-snarling siege of Canada's capital by hundreds of truckers angry over the country's COVID-19 restrictions. (Justin Tang /The Canadian Press via AP)

(AP) — Police in Canada say they have made 70 arrests and progress in clearing out truckers who have paralyzed Ottawa for three weeks in a protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Hundreds of police moved into the capital’s downtown Friday morning and began taking protesters into custody and towing away big rigs blocking the streets. Many truckers left on their own.

Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell says police are in control of the situation on the ground and are continuing to push forward to take control the streets. He says they will work around the clock until that happens.