Canadian Prime Minister Speaks As UKR Pres Addresses Parliament

File photo: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the palace in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canada’s Prime Minister says Canadians and Ukrainians are friends and have been for a long time. Justin Trudeau said democracies around the world are lucky to have Ukrainian President Zelensky as a champion for democracy.

The Prime Minister said he’s handing down more sanctions on Russian oligarchs and Canada will continue supplying Ukraine with weapons and whatever they need to repel Russian forces.

Trudeau said the war being carried out by Russia is a major mistake and called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop targeting civilians.